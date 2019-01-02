FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new design center at Colorado State University announced in 2016 opened for the 2019 spring semester on schedule and with plenty of celebration.

The Nancy Richardson Design Center — named after the co-founder of phone and tablet case manufacturer Otterbox who donated $8.1 million toward the $19.5 million hub along with her husband and business partner, Curt — is touted by the school as "an innovative hub for design of all kinds" in a press release.

Richardson herself was onsite during the first day of classes, providing doughnuts and coffee to students.

PHOTOS | $19.5M CSU design center

“This building was designed for you, the end goal was you,” Richardson told students in the building's two-story main lobby called Design Exchange. “I hope that this building inspires you.”

Richardson is a 1982 CSU alumna, and graduated with a degree in interior design.

