Parents of former students demanded that an external investigation be conducted into the actions of instructors at Denver School of the Arts.

The parents offered comment at the Denver Public Schools’ (DPS) board meeting to address allegations that DSA vocal and dance instructors were abusive and discriminatory against students with emotional or mental disabilities.

“We ask, ‘Why is there not any [external] investigation into these claims? Why does DSA investigate itself?” said Cari Harris, the mother of a former DSA student.

William Kohut, principal of DSA, said in a April 20 letter to parents that DSA and DPS completed investigations into the treatment of students after receiving multiple complaints.

“We reached out to, and received support from Denver Police as part of these reviews,” Kohut said in the letter. “When we receive an allegation that an educator is acting contrary to our core values as a school district, we take such concerns very seriously. We worked diligently with the district’s human resources team to look into every allegation raised and interviewed dozens of current and former students, staff and parents.”

Julie Johnson, a parent of a former DSA student, said her daughter was ridiculed for her speech impediment.

“He told her she didn’t belong in the school on multiple occasions,” Johnson said. “My daughter witnessed him mocking others with impediments.”

Two dance instructors resigned after the investigation. Two vocal department instructors, Scott Shirley and Robert Styron, were placed on administrative leave.

“Although dance teachers resigned, we still have a systemic problem if this isn’t addressed,” Harris said.

Harris said her daughter was “forced out” of DSA. She added that although DSA set up “safe counseling” sessions for students, it was conducted by an upper classroom with a vocal teacher present, which she said intimidated the students.

“Upper classmates are retaliating against other students who’ve been brave enough to come forward,” she said. “This instills fear among other classmates.”

About 1,100 students attend DSA, a public secondary arts magnet school in the Denver School District. Students participate in a rigorous academic program that includes intensive classes in creative writing, dance, music, video cinema arts, visual arts and more, according to the DPS website.

“We…recognize that this year, we have faced several challenges,” said Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova in a May 17 letter to parents.

Cordova said in the letter that DSA engaged a professional facilitator, Judy Mares Dixon, to “guide a conversation with parents, staff, students and the school leadership team at DSA.”

Cordova said in the letter that Dixon’s role will be “to create and manage a calm, open environment of shared positive intent.”

Dates for sessions where parents can do that have not been set.

