FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Educators in Park County School District RE-2 are returning to their classrooms Thursday ending a 10-day strike.

This is despite the fact the South Park Education Association (SPEA) and the district have not yet reached an agreement, according to a release from SPEA.

Members of SPEA and their supporters first hit the picket lines Oct. 14 to protest pay and contracts.

Classes in the district were canceled for a week due to the strike.

Students returned to school on Monday.

SPEA said on Tuesday they formally filed a request with the Colorado Department of Labor to have an independent fact-finder examine the district's finances. The Department of Labor will now decide whether to accept that request.

Union leaders and district officials met Friday where a proposal to bring a neutral fact-finder was first introduced to the district.

According to SPEA, the fact-finder would review and form an unbiased opinion about the district’s finances. After a five-hour review of the proposal, district officials rejected the educators’ proposal and offered a counterproposal.

“This is the first counterproposal we have ever received,” said third-grade teacher and SPEA President Taya Mastrobuono. “We heard loud and clear at our Board meeting last night that our community demands financial transparency from the district.”

SPEA met with educators on Saturday evening to review the district’s counterproposal where members unanimously rejected the district’s counter offer.

Last week, members of SPEA called for Board President Kim Bundgaard to step down so "educators can collaborate on a new direction with a new school board to end the four-day educator strike," according to a statement by the Colorado Education Association (CEA).

Prior to the strike, SPEA met with school district leaders and requested they discuss finances and teacher salaries. According to SPEA, the district continued to say that they "couldn’t until we finished the Professional Agreement” or “were not authorized to discuss it."

"Compensation is in our Professional Agreement, not separate and critical to keeping high-quality educators in our district. We didn’t hear a commitment from them to work through this important issue," SPEA said on their website.

Previously, district leaders had said their budget didn't allow for an additional raise for teachers.

"The district is not sitting on stockpiles of money, as suggested by SPEA," according to a Sept. 17 release.

The school board has said it offered a $2,000 raise in May. The SPEA said that wasn't enough and wanted the amount tripled. The contract for the educators expired months ago.

South Park teachers are the third education association to strike in the past 18 months in Colorado. The other two were the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and Pueblo District 60.

According to its website, Park County School District RE-2 is located in Fairplay and serves about 500 students at its campus there, which includes a preschool, elementary school, middle school, and high school. The district also has two charter schools, in Guffey and Lake George.

