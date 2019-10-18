PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Kim Bundgaard, president of the Park County RE-2 board of education, announced she would resign, effective Nov. 21, the date of the next school board meeting.

Park County RE-2 teachers are on the fifth day of a walkout over teacher salaries in the district, which includes Fairplay. The district does not include the Platte Canyon School District, which is in northern Park County.

Bundgaard announced her resignation during Thursday night's regularly-scheduled board of education meeting. She said she had actually made the decision to resign in July but held off until Thursday night. She didn't cite a reason for resigning, but a source said she is planning to move out of the area and has commitments overseas. Bundgaard said she would not be a the Nov. 21 meeting because she would be out of the country.

But by waiting until November to step down, Bundgaard would still be able to vote on a contract should one be agreed upon by the two sides.

Bundgaard was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in November 2013. She won election to the board in 2017.

