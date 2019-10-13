FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Park County School District RE-2 will face a teachers' strike Monday as a standoff continues between educators and the district over pay and contracts.

In a press release Sunday, South Park Education Association (SPEA) announced teachers will picket beginning at 7 a.m. Monday at the Park County Schools Building.

SPEA said they had no offer to resume talks from Park County School District (PCSD) for a fair, professional agreement that will support students by retaining and attracting good teachers.

“No educator wants a strike; we want to be in school with our students. Resolving this retention crisis, though, has always been about our students and keeping school employees here who love them and are committed to this fantastic community,” said Taya Mastrobuono, an elementary school teacher and president of SPEA.

Last Thursday, SPEA met with school district leaders and requested they discuss finances and teacher salaries. According to SPEA, the district continued to say that they "couldn’t until we finished the Professional Agreement” or “were not authorized to discuss it."

"Compensation is in our Professional Agreement, not separate and critical to keeping high-quality educators in our district. We didn’t hear a commitment from them to work through this important issue," SPEA said on their website.

Last Monday, the school district said in a release that they were hopeful that both parties would finalize an agreement for the school board to approve later this month.

Previously, district leaders had said their budget didn't allow for an additional raise for teachers. "The district is not sitting on stockpiles of money, as suggested by SPEA," according to a Sept. 17 release.

The school board has said it offered a $2,000 raise in May. The SPEA said that wasn't enough and wanted the amount tripled. The contract for the educators expired months ago.

Teachers are asking the community to reach out to the school board president, Kim Bundgaard, and Superintendent Joe Torrez to meet with them again and evaluate their offer.

In a Facebook post Sunday, SPEA said the school district has 24 hours to reach out to the association and discuss their contract that protects students' learning conditions and keeps experienced educators.

SPEA also provided information on resources available for educators in the event of a strike.

On Monday, SPEA announced that teachers would be prepared to leave their classrooms Oct. 14 for a strike. They would be the third education association to strike in the past 18 months in Colorado. The other two were the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and Pueblo District 60.

According to its website, Park County School District Re-2 is located in Fairplay and serves about 500 students at its campus there, which includes a preschool, elementary school, middle school, and high school. The district also has two charter schools, in Guffey and Lake George.

