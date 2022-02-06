$300,000 security system donated to Park County schools

Schools in the Park County RE-2 School District are getting a state-of-the-art upgrade to their security system.

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — At the Park County RE-2 School District, superintendent Cindy Bear is getting ready for a big summer of school improvements that include a big upgrade to their security system.

“[We're installing] state of the art camera systems and emergency response communication devices in our school to make our kids safer,” said Bear.

It’s a $300,000 security system upgrade that’s being donated by Convergint. Business development manager Steven Fisher says its part of the company’s STEP-UP program to help low-income school districts upgrade their security.

"We're going to be adding to their coverage and enhancing their system," Fisher said.

Schools in Fairplay will have a new security system using upgraded cameras, keeping an eye out for trouble with better communication systems that help speed up police and medical response times in emergencies.

"Instant communication between any room in a facility like this and the responding agency,” said Fisher.

The system will be installed on June 10 with the help of 70 volunteers.

Convergint has done this work in 70 schools nationwide including several in Colorado.

