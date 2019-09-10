FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Educators in the Park County School District (PCSD) RE-2 will meet with district officials late Wednesday afternoon, but said they're prepared to strike Monday if those talks aren't productive.

South Park Education Association (SPEA) leaders announced Monday that educators are prepared to leave their classrooms on Oct. 14 for a strike. They would be the third local education association to strike in the last 18 months in Colorado.

“We have exercised great restraint since our members first voted to strike one month ago, Sept. 4, always hopeful for a resolution," said Taya Mastrobuono, an elementary school teacher and SPEA president. "SPEA wants to partner with the District to improve the quality of our students’ learning conditions and our working conditions so we can retain qualified educators for Park County students. But the District must understand our patience is nearly exhausted."

The Park County RE-2 School Board said it offered a $2,000 raise in May. The teachers union said that's not enough — they want to triple that amount. Their contract expired months ago.

Educators and the district are scheduled to come together at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a public meeting. Union leaders were not very optimistic leading into the scheduled talks.

“We reached a decision together that it is necessary to announce our strike date before the scheduled Wednesday meeting to put the district on notice that its stalling tactics do not work from this point forward,” Mastrobuono said.

The district said that it responded to a proposal from the union on Monday so that there was enough time to review it before Wednesday's meeting.

The school board president said they remain hopeful that Wednesday's meeting will allow the parties to finalize the document so that it can be ratified and approved later this month.

In February, teachers with the Denver Public School District, which is the state's largest school district, walked off the job for the first time since 1994. Following a three-day strike, the union and district reached an agreement.

