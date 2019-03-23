DENVER — The Denver Public Schools employee who wrote an email allegedly mocking student names has resigned.

The district confirmed to 9NEWS that the email was written in February 2016 by the Director of Choice and Enrollment. First reported by Chalkbeat, they said the email was mocking students' names, some of which were traditionally African-American.

9NEWS got in touch with the person who wrote the email on Friday and that person said they were caught off guard when the email from more than three years ago resurfaced. The ex-employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said this was an ongoing joke in the office.

The author of the email said another district employee was expecting a baby and the office staff was helping the mother brainstorm name ideas.

According to Chalkbeat, the email reads, in part: "I know there are books out there, but some of our families have gone to great lengths … beyond any book."

The email goes on to explain: "the plethora of incredibly creative names that come across our desk."

District spokesperson Will Jones wrote the following in a statement to 9NEWS:

"We are working with all employees that received the email to ensure that they understand that actions like this do not align with district polies [sic] and values and are not acceptable in our culture."

The employee told 9NEWS they resigned on Wednesday.

"Our policies and practices reflect our commitment to addressing matters of racism, bias and social exclusion," wrote Jones in a statement. "It is extremely important that all of our students and their families know that students will receive the supports they need to learn and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment."

