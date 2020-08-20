Staff member at Aurora elementary school care program tests positive for COVID-19

A letter from the Cherry Creek School District says the staff member was not in contact with the general student population.

AURORA, Colo. — A staff member who works for a care program in a Cherry Creek elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent home by the district.

The staff member works at Pine Ridge Elementary School, the letter says.

According to the letter, the person who tested positive was last in the school building on Friday, Aug. 14. It's not clear if there were children in the care program at the time.

"A public health investigation showed that there was NOT any contact between that staff member and the general Pine Ridge student population," the letter reads.

Any case of COVID-19 in the Cherry Creek School District is investigated by the school's public health partners. As part of that public health investigation:

The person diagnosed is kept home from school or work until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s mask use, physical distancing and activities while infectious are assessed.

The people who were in close contact with the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

Students of the Cherry Creek School District returned to classes on Monday.

Superintendent Scott Siegfried told 9NEWS that 10,500 of them have opted to return in a fully remote model. PreK through 5th graders returned to 100% in-person learning, and 6th through 12th graders returned to a blended model.