Poudre School District superintendent retiring

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The superintendent of the Poudre School District (PSD) will retire in January after the board of education expressed a desire to find a new leader, according to a press release from PSD.

Dr. Sandra Smyser will retire on Jan. 8, 2021.

The board of education and Smyser approved the mutual agreement on Monday, PSD said.

PSD said, "the board has concluded that a change in leadership is in the best interest of the district, and Dr. Smyser’s agreement to an early retirement illustrates her unselfishness and desire for the district to attract quality superintendent candidates."

Smyser has been the superintendent of PSD since July 2013.

An interim superintendent will be appointed by the board of education and PSD said they hope to fill the permanent position by July 1, 2021.

PSD serves multiple Northern Colorado communities, including the City of Fort Collins, the City of Loveland, the Town of Timnath, the Town of Windsor, the Town of Wellington and those in the foothills west of Fort Collins. It has 53 schools, including multiple PSD-authorized charter schools, and serves approximately 30,000 students.