Poudre School District teachers prepared, excited and anxious as in-person learning resumes

Starting Monday, K-2 students in PSD will learn in person twice a week and remotely three days a week as the district transitions into a hybrid learning model.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As the first group of Poudre School District students return to in-person learning Monday, teachers say they feel prepared and excited to see their students in-person for the first time since March.

Starting Monday, K-2 students in PSD will learn in person twice a week and remotely three days a week as the district transitions into a hybrid learning model for all students by Oct. 19.

This will be the first time PSD students will learn in person since March, when the district quickly transitioned all students to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.