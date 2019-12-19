FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Preston Middle School student assaulted and injured a teacher at the southeast Fort Collins school Thursday morning.

According to an email Preston Principal Amy Schmer sent to families, the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Records indicate Poudre Fire Authority received a medical emergency call at 9:26 a.m. to Corbett Drive. Preston's address is 4901 Corbett Drive.

According to the email sent at 10:19 a.m., the student became argumentative and then physically assaulted the teacher using objects found in the classroom. The teacher sustained minor injuries. No students, including the suspect, were injured, according to the email.

The school resource officer responded and was able to contact the student, whose name was not released to protect their privacy. Preston staff and Fort Collins police assisted in "working with this student.'' During the incident, the school went on "hold'' status, meaning school activities continue as normal but students and staff remained in their classrooms.

