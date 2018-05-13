PUEBLO - Pueblo teachers voted to approve a deal to end a strike that has closed most city schools for five days, according to a tweet from the Pueblo Education Association.

The association represents teachers in the D60 - the teachers that had gone on strike starting Monday last week. Teachers voted 495-62 to end the strike.

Teachers voted by email Sunday on the offer negotiated Saturday. It includes a 2 percent cost-of-living increase retroactive to January, a 2.5 percent increase next school year and a $50 monthly health insurance contribution, according to the Associated Press. The teachers' union had been seeking a 2 percent raise for the entire current school year.

We are pleased to announce that our members have approved the offer agreed to by D60 and PEA leadership. Our members are excited and relieved to be able to return to their classrooms and resume serving their students. — Pueblo Ed. Assoc. (@PuebloEA) May 13, 2018

Paraprofessionals have also been on strike. They've already voted to accept a deal giving them a 3.5 percent raise starting in September.

The district has promised to pay both groups for three days of the strike and allow the remaining two days to be counted as leave time. They can also work an extra two days.

The Pueblo D-60 board still has to formally vote on the deal with the union teachers, which will happen May 22. It's mostly a formality - since schools will reopen tomorrow with teachers back to work.

