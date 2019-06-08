DENVER — Someone painted racist graffiti on playground equipment at a Denver elementary school, according to a letter sent home to parents.

The graffiti was found at the Joe Shoemaker School sometime this weekend, the letter from Principal Christine Fleming says.

She said in the letter that the school immediately covered the hateful messages, then reported the vandalism to the Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Denver Public School (DPS) Department of Safety.

School has not begun for DPS students yet this year, but the letter said there is a YMCA summer program that was taking part at the building when the graffiti was found.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova also sent a letter to members of the school condemning hate speech and offering guidance on how parents can talk to their children about the issue.

The letters do not mention any details about the specific nature of the graffiti.

Both DPD and DPS have opened an investigation into the incident, the letters say.

The Joe Shoemaker School is located on South Havana Street near East Hampden Avenue.

