'Diamonds in the rough': Rescued horses train as therapy animals at CSU equine center

Colorado State University and the Dumb Friends League has partnered to train rescue horses as therapy horses, giving them a second chance.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Helen, a horse in training to become a therapy horse at Colorado State University, has come a long way since being rescued from an abusive situation last summer.

Helen was brought to the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center by law enforcement in July 2020 alongside 29 other horses, most of which were feral and had little human interaction. But it quickly became apparent Helen had some past training and a lot of potential, said CSU equine science instructor Kristen Martell.

Helen gained 100 pounds in her first month at the center and spent the last half of 2020 in rehabilitation. Now, Helen and two other horses rescued by the Dumb Friends League — Scout and Sassy — are being trained as therapy horses.

