'Diamonds in the rough': Rescued horses train as therapy animals at CSU equine center

Colorado State University and the Dumb Friends League has partnered to train rescue horses as therapy horses, giving them a second chance.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Helen, a horse in training to become a therapy horse at Colorado State University, has come a long way since being rescued from an abusive situation last summer.

>> The video above is a segment called; Positively Colorado: Zuma's Rescue Ranch

Helen was brought to the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center by law enforcement in July 2020 alongside 29 other horses, most of which were feral and had little human interaction. But it quickly became apparent Helen had some past training and a lot of potential, said CSU equine science instructor Kristen Martell.

Helen gained 100 pounds in her first month at the center and spent the last half of 2020 in rehabilitation. Now, Helen and two other horses rescued by the Dumb Friends League — Scout and Sassy — are being trained as therapy horses.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.