Regis University to conduct in-person graduation ceremonies

DENVER — Regis University announced it has received local public health approvals to conduct in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies starting at the end of April at its Northwest Denver campus.

Regis said it will hold four separate commencement ceremonies over three days on April 30, May 1 and May 2 in addition to nurses pinning, honorary society induction and other graduation-related events on its Boettcher Commons.

The university said only two guests per graduate will be allowed to attend, per safety rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each graduation ceremony will be designed for up to 500 graduates and 1,000 guests. Seating will be socially distanced and all participants must be masked, the university said.

Live streaming will be available for those who are unable or do not wish to attend in person.

Regis graduates will be contacted in regard to guest ticketing procedures and other information. Due to public health restrictions the university must adhere to, additional tickets will not be available.

Regis said it successfully held socially-distanced, masked ceremonies last summer for the Class of 2020, but with no guests allowed for safety reasons. No COVID-19 cases or outbreaks were linked to those events.

For more information, visit regis.edu/commencement.

