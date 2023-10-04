Regis University cancels all classes Wednesday

Regis University's president said all classes will be canceled "so that we can gather and mourn these terrible losses."

DENVER — Regis University has canceled all classes on Wednesday.

The north Denver university said all classes Wednesday are canceled following the deaths of two students.

"Due to the sad news of a student's passing [Tuesday] and the death of another student over the weekend who was studying overseas, all classes will be canceled for [Wednesday] so that we can gather and mourn these terrible losses," Regis University President Salvador D. Aceves said.

Regis University said a vigil has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Francis Regis Chapel. The chapel will be open all day Wednesday for those who wish to pray and seek support and comfort.

The university said students can contact the Counseling Services at Hcc@regis.edu or find an appointment time on the schedule. The Health and Counseling Center at Coors Center is also available to Regis students by contacting 303-458-3558.

Mental health resources in Colorado

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the Western Slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.

Safe2Tell allows students, parents and community members to anonymously report anything that is concerning or threatening. According to their website, those who use the service can help stop a friend from taking their own life, get a friend to stop using drugs or keep a bully from continuing to make other students miserable.

Tips can be made by calling 1-877-542-7233. They can also be submitted online, or via the Safe2Tell app.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 at 988.

