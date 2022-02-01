Safe2Tell saw a 35% drop in tips in January

A report showed a monthly tip volume decrease in January when compared with December, as students were still adjusting to in-person learning during the pandemic.

DENVER — Safe2Tell saw a 35% decrease in tips in January when compared with December, according to the monthly report released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Safe2Tell is a Colorado program that allows students and others to report anonymous threats or concerns. The report says Safe2Tell received a total of 1,582 tips in January.

Safe2Tell has received 11,146 tips so far the 2021-2022 school year, according to the monthly report.

The report shows the most common tip categories were suicide threats (255), drugs (106) and bullying (140).

>Video above: Safe2Tell tips went down 7% after the switch to online learning in Denver

“As students are still adjusting to in-person classes during the pandemic, we are seeing bullying and drug reports rising back to the top of our report categories,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Studies show that bystanders can stop bullying, so we encourage students to stand up for one another if they can safely do so, tell a trusted adult, or submit an anonymous report to Safe2Tell.”

In this school year, false reports are 1.8% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell. False reports are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure or bully another person.

After a bill passed by the Colorado legislature in 2020, every mobile and web tip submitted to Safe2Tell receives a response that includes contact information for Colorado Crisis Services. Phone tips can be directly transferred to the Colorado Crisis Services phone line (1-844-493-8255).

To make a report, anyone can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.