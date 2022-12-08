Regis University names Salvador Aceves as next president

Aceves will become the first Latino president of Regis University.

DENVER — The Regis University Board of Trustees has officially selected Dr. Salvador D. Aceves as the incoming president, effective Jan. 1, the university announced on Thursday.

Aceves will be the university's first lay and first Latino president, according to a news release.

Aceves has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Regis since 2014. Prior to working at Regis, Aceves worked at other Jesuit universities as both an administrator and faculty member.

He served as associate vice president for Academic, Financial Planning & Analysis and as an associate professor of accounting at Fordham University. Before that, he was the vice provost, chief planning and budget officer for the University of San Francisco, as well as an associate professor there as well.

“Dr. Aceves brings not only experience but also finely honed insight into the role of Regis University’s next president,” said the Rev. Greg O’Meara, S.J., a Regis Trustee and member of the search committee.

Aceves shared these four areas he intends to focus on when he becomes president:

Invite families who already share a commitment to Jesuit Catholic education to support their sons and daughters to continue their education at Regis University and reach out to our Colorado and national partners to support their employees through a Regis education. Announce a significant gift every quarter. Partner with the provost to reimagine traditional, post traditional, graduate and doctoral education that is both market responsive and financially sustainable. Reimagine the institution’s governance structure and align with the board’s revised governance structure to develop an intentional campus culture that empowers the community to make timely decisions that address the needs of faculty, staff, and students.

“Dr. Aceves is a highly talented individual whose career and personal accomplishments have given him the skill set and capabilities needed to lead, to meet the many needs and challenges that Regis University, our city, our state and our nation face today," said Regis University Trustee Nita Gonzales.