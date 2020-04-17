DENVER — Plans that Colorado's 12th graders made to take this spring's administration of the SATs were canceled, put on hold after Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with a new agreement between the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and the College Board, high school seniors can take the test during a school day next fall, at no cost.

RELATED: Colorado will cancel state tests in light of coronavirus school closures, officials say

RELATED: SAT, ACT cancel spring exams due to coronavirus

“It's important for many of our students and their families to know the state is still planning to provide them with an opportunity to take the test for free on a school day,” said Katy Anthes, Colorado’s education commissioner. “Preserving continuity in the assessment expectations and experiences is especially important now as Colorado high school students navigate the many changes brought about by the national emergency.”

A news release from CDE added "...given the SAT plays an important role in the lives of Colorado’s high school students as a means of demonstrating readiness for graduation and post-secondary experiences, as well as providing scholarship opportunities, a commitment was made to investigate alternative testing options."

CDE said it expects to offer vouchers to interested students who are unable to take the SAT on the designated school day to participate in a national administration on a Saturday this fall.

Alternate options for offering the PSAT test, normally taken by 9th and 10th graders, are also being considered by the department.

The results of the assessments are not intended for school and district accountability, which has been paused for the 2020-2021 school year.

CDE added, as with all state programs, a fall administration of the assessment depends on adequate and available state funding.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS