Segregation 'pervasive' in Denver Public Schools, report says

Another study will look at the root causes of segregation within Colorado's largest school district.

DENVER — Schools within the Denver Public Schools District are highly segregated, by race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and language according to the findings of a study by the Latino Education Coalition(LEC)

In recent years, the LEC said it had observed resegregation of schools within Denver and as a result commissioned the study to investigate whether DPS was a resegregated school district.

According to a joint news release from LEC and the school district, DPS had a history of segregation which culminated in a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found DPS had a "policy of intentional segregation." After the ruling, DPS engaged in "systematic busing" to help integrate schools within the district.

However, in 1995, a judge ruled that Denver had "complied in good faith" and had eliminated segregation “to the extent practicable.”

“Of great concern to the LEC is the position of English Language Learners. There are 5.5 times more English Language Learner students in schools segregated by students of color than in predominantly White schools. There are four times as many Gifted and Talented students in White schools than in schools segregated by students of color," said Milo Marquez, Chair Latino Education Coalition.

"There are 30% more Special Education students in schools segregated by students of color than in White schools. The vast majority of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch are also emergent bilinguals, and have a higher incidence of Special Education enrollment. They are segregated into schools with high concentrations of Latinos. Meanwhile, the majority of students in the Gifted and Talented program are predominantly found in White schools. This is not acceptable. The Latino Education Coalition aims to achieve equity for all students across the district,” Marquez said.

While the study found that segregation is pervasive in DPS, it did not look at the causes of resegregation after the 1995 ruling. The release from DPS indicates, however, that resegregation occurred "almost immediately" after the 1995 decision.

The district said they're now working with the LEC on another study that will investigate what caused the increase in segregation. Once the study is concluded, the district said they and the LEC will work with our community partners to identify and implement solutions to address the root causes of re-segregation.

“While the results of this study are painful, I am not surprised. I am committed to doing everything we can to remove the scourge of segregation from our schools. I look forward to collaborating with the LEC on our forthcoming study into the causative factors that led to re-segregation. It is vitally important that we leave no stone unturned in finding the root causes, even if the findings make us uncomfortable," said Dr. Alex Marrero, Superintendent of Denver Public Schools

"While many factors led to this outcome we are not without blame. It is time for DPS to take a look in the mirror and see if any of our own actions may have contributed to the re-segregation of our schools. As Superintendent it is my duty to advocate for all students by breaking down the systems of oppression when we find them,” Marrero said.