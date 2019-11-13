DENVER — Denver Police dispatch (DPD) confirmed that they're responding to a shooting near Martin Luther King Early College in Denver in the 4500 block of Espana Way.

The school is located at 19535 E. 46th Ave. and is within with the Denver Public School District (DPS). That's near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Flanders Way.

In a Facebook post, the school said a lockdown was put in place as a "precautionary measure" after they were notified that there was a potential threat near the school building.

A few minutes later, the lockdown was moved to a lockout, the post says. They also noted that business "continued as usual" within the building. However, all after school activities scheduled to take place at the school Wednesday evening have been canceled.

A female victim was shot in the leg, according to the tweet. DPD said they were working to develop suspect information, but did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

