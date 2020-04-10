Single positive COVID case sends 18 at Edwards Elementary to remote learning

A student at Edwards Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case.

EDWARDS, Colo. — Eagle County Schools just announced that a student at Edwards Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case.

The student was last at school on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and followed face covering and social distancing guidelines. Public Health is investigating the case and has advised that the school district transition staff and students who were in the same classroom as the student who tested positive to remote learning beginning on Monday, October 5 through Thursday, October 15, meaning students and staff may return on Monday, October 19.

Parents have been notified with specific instructions on whether or not their student needs to quarantine while engaged in remote learning, based on contact tracing, attendance records, and class lists. One staff member and 17 students will quarantine.