DENVER — The Colorado State Board of Education has directed the Douglas County School District to revoke the charter for HOPE Online Learning Academy Elementary School, according to the state's Department of Education.

The district will be required to close the online charter school at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

In 2017, the state board directed the school to hire a management partner to help raise student achievement at the elementary and middle schools. The elementary school continued to receive Priority Improvement ratings from 2017 to 2019 that required HOPE to come back for additional direction from the state board, the department said.

RELATED: Concurrent enrollment expands options and cuts college costs for high school students

RELATED: Vista PEAK hosts largest signing class in school history

In 2019, HOPE Elementary students scored in the third percentile on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) math assessment, and in the fifth percentile on the CMAS English language arts test.

HOPE Online Learning Academy is a multi-district online charter school serving 846 students in kindergarten through fifth grade at 11 learning centers located in 8 different school districts. The elementary school received a Priority Improvement or Turnaround rating - the two lowest ratings - in the accountability system for 9 consecutive years, the department said.

The board will vote on an official written order to Douglas County School District within the next several days. State law requires schools that are closing to develop plans for communicating with families and ensuring students transition to other schools.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS