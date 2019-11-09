DENVER — A student in the after-care program at Ellis Elementary School stabbed staff members in the arms with a stick earlier this month, according to a letter sent from the school's principal to parents.

Ellis Elementary is located at 1651 S. Dahlia St. in Denver and is part of Denver Public Schools (DPS).

During the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the student "became agitated" and injured some staff members with the stick, the letter says. The letter also says the student's parent was present at the time of the incident.

The staff members, parent and student received medical attention after the Denver Police Department (DPD) and DPS Dept. of Safety were called, the letter says.

"I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our No. 1 priority at Ellis Elementary School," said Principal Jamie Roybal in the letter.

Roybal said school staff are following discipline procedures to deal with the situation.

"In order to maintain a safe environment, it is critical that students and others feel comfortable reporting to the appropriate adults when they know there are concerns in schools," Roybal said.

Students can contact Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233.

