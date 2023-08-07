4th grader helps raise money for his teachers after tornado hits school

Simon Emge, 9, handmade 300 necklaces to sell and raise money for his teachers who lost school supplies at Northridge Elementary.

LITTLETON, Colo. — It's been more than two weeks since a tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch, leaving a mess of fallen trees and branches all over people's yards.

But, some places were hit harder than others.

Over at Northridge Elementary School, the tornado ripped the roof and part of the building flooded. Several teachers there lost school supplies paid for out of their own pockets.

Construction crews are making progress on the school building. Soon-to-be fourth grader, Simon Emge, wants to help, too.

"What if we could donate to the school? I was like, 'How about necklaces?'" he said. "Someone has to step in to help them," said Simon.

The 9-year-old wasn't about to leave his school and teachers hanging after a tornado hit their school.

"The roof is gone... and it looks like it's just beaten up," he said. "A lot of stuff that got blown away in the tornado was the teachers' stuff that they paid for and we're trying to make it so they don't have to pay for it."

It took Simon about two weeks to handmake 300 necklaces. Living the Dream Brewing in Littleton let him sell them inside their taproom on Saturday.

He had a little help from his family, too.

"It makes me proud in ways that I can't quite articulate because that's who he is," said David Emge, Simon's dad. "Anyone who knows Simon knows he's the kid who will always offer a helping hand."

He couldn't be prouder of his son and the community.

"We've gone out of our way to attend Northridge largely because of the principal, the teachers that are there. They really care," said David. "It makes doing something like this extremely easy."

Simon's goal is to sell all 300 necklaces, which would raise about $3,000 for the school and teachers he cares so much about.

"I like helping people," he said.

Simon is also raising money online to help meet his goal.