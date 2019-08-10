NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Northglenn High School was placed on lockout after a student there was found to be in possession of a handgun, according to a message from Adams 12 Five Star Schools.

Administration received a tip at some point on Tuesday that someone in the school might have a weapon. Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded and located a student in a classroom who did, in fact, have a handgun, the district said. That student was immediately taken into custody and the gun was confiscated.

All students and staff are safe. For a time, the school was placed on hold and lockout -- meaning all students must remain in their current class, and all exterior doors are secured so that no one is allowed in or out of the building. Both the hold and lockout were lifted as of 12:45 p.m., Northglenn Police said in a Facebook post.

"Through the police investigation, it has been determined that there is no threat of violence directed towards the school at this time," the post says.

Additional officers were called to the school to assist with the situation. Northglenn High School is located at 601 W. 100th Place.

