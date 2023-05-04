Students feel changes as they return to East HS for first time after school shooting

Students described a quiet in the hallways and classrooms on Wednesday that isn't usually there.

DENVER — On the first day back at East High School in two weeks, no one felt the same way, but everyone felt a change.

Students saw it when they walked up to the school and had reporters asking questions and a crowd gathered to show them support.

"There was dogs in the foyer. They were giving out food all day, and there was just a lot of people out front outside of the school," said Miles Reinhardt, a senior at East. "And I feel like if they just kept it a normal school day I’d kind of feel better."

Students haven't been to school since a 17-year-old student shot two deans on March 22. Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Both have since been released.

Their absence was felt by Cayman White, a sophomore at East.

"It just feels weird not having Mr. Mason and them here, and Mr. Sinclair. Hoping they’re gonna get better," White said. "They’re just really nice to me. They always check in and stuff. They’re cool."

The thoughtful gestures were still there, but Hilde Desparrois wanted more than that.

"They brought in bagels and free scones today, and it was just like, that doesn’t help. We need change," she said.

East High families continue to ask questions about safety plans moving forward. Sources told 9NEWS the student who shot the school deans was removed by another district in 2021 following a weapons violation.

When the students entered, they saw a banner that says "Columbine Supports East," a reminder that they have joined a list no one wants to be on.

"I actually really liked to see that," White said about the support from Columbine. "I was like, man, all the way up there coming to support down here, I like to see that."

Not all students felt safe coming back.

"I’m talking to someone in the DPS district to help me get into a better school," said Dex Saltzman, who came to East to pick up a friend, but didn't go back on Wednesday.

Other students considered un-enrolling, but Evan Beasley decided to finish his senior year at East.

"My parents were questioning if I even wanted to come back," Beasley said. "I was like, it would make me feel worse not coming back just because I’m going to miss everything. And so I feel like I'd rather end on a high note by coming back and being able to see everyone and go to events."

The changes on the outside of East were obvious, like signs saying IDs are required, and police cars parked out front.

East will have two school resource officers permanently placed there for the rest of the school year.

"It definitely feels odd, but I feel like it’s a necessary precaution," Beasley said.

The school board voted unanimously in the summer of 2020 to remove 18 Denver Police officers from its schools and rely on the school district's own safety officers instead. The decision came amid social justice protests and was based on data showing the majority of students ticketed and arrested were Black and Latino students between the ages of 10 and 15.

However, after the March 22 shooting, the DPS board voted unanimously to suspend the policy that prevented Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero from placing them in schools through the end of the school year.

"I don’t think adding two police officers is a good fix," Saltzman said.

Students can see those changes now, but there's also change they hope for.

"I just feel like these guns gotta go," White said. "They’re hurting my classmates."

"We need better laws in America," Desparrois said. "We shouldn’t have to deal with this."