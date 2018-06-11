KUSA — The superintendent of the Cherry Creek School District sent a strong message to the community last week after an Eaglecrest High School bathroom was vandalized with racist graffiti: Hate is not OK.

Scott Siegfried sent a letter, which is also posted on the Cherry Creek Schools website, to the entire district on Friday. He denounced the hate and said the district is partnering with community organizations to maintain the school’s culture of diversity.

“Our greatest responsibility as a school district is to provide safe and welcoming schools where students of every race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation feel valued and supported,” Siegfried wrote.

The graffiti included anti-Semitic and homophobic language, according to the Cherry Creek School District. The hate speech was painted as tensions were high nationwide following the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and deadly shooting of two black men in Kentucky.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation. Deputies have not arrested or cited anyone yet.

The Anti-Defamation League said it was disappointing to see this display of hate so close to the Pittsburgh shooting. They have seen an uptick in such incidents at schools. Twelve college campuses in Colorado experienced white supremacist propaganda this year, according to the group.

Senior Associate Director Jeremy Shaver proposed adults should explain the impact of hate speech and start a dialogue with teens.

“I would recommend a process of just asking young people what do you know, what did you hear, how do you feel about that, what are your reactions, what are your responses? And give them a chance to express what they're feeling,” Shaver explained.

Shaver said young people want to be a part of the conversation. He recommended adults encourage them to join a school club or program that addresses these issues.

“I think it's also very important with young people to move to a place of action. They want to do something,” Shaver said. “To trust their own voice their own instincts. If they see something they believe is wrong and they won’t stand for it, they also have a voice and should feel free to exercise their voice.”

