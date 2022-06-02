Supporters share messages for former superintendent and teachers in Douglas County

Superintendent Corey Wise's contract was terminated Friday, sparking backlash from parents and teachers within the district.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado — Supporters of now-terminated Douglas County Superintendent Corey Wise came together Sunday to spread a message of support for him and other teachers within the district who say the board is no longer looking out for their interests or the interests of their students.

On Sunday, people who back Wise wrote messages of support for him and the teachers, many of whom are taking the termination decision hard. Those messages were painted on the car windows of those who came out to participate.

“It’s just an easy way to contribute to get the message out," said Stephanie Chancy, one of the organizers. "We feel pretty helpless right now because there is not a whole lot we can do about the situation that happened. It does feel good to write positive messages for the community and for the teachers to go back and see on Monday."

Chancy worries that teachers will look for jobs in other districts, and the decision will have a ripple effect on the students who remain there.

"They’ve been scared for a long time, and this was kind of the nail in the coffin for them. So right now, we are just trying to keep the teacher's spirits high," Chancy said.

Sixth-grade science teacher Scott McEowen came out to the event and walked away feeling inspired by the people around him. He and his wife also had messages painted on their cars.

"I texted a good group of my friends yesterday. I said, 'For the first time in my life, I woke up angry today,'" McEowen said.

His wife Bridget knows that just isn't normal for him.

"It’s difficult to watch my best friend go through this. It’s difficult to watch all of our teachers go through this," she said.

Those who participated in the event hope it serves as a small gesture to those who are disappointed by the decisions made by the board.

