Former DPS superintendent selected as sole finalist for state education commissioner

Susana Cordova was selected as the sole finalist by the State Board of Education on Tuesday.

DENVER — The Colorado State Board of Education selected former Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova as the sole finalist for commissioner of education on Tuesday.

The board received 23 applications for the position, which has been open since April. Through surveys with Colorado Department of Education (CDE) staff, superintendents and education stakeholders, the board decided on Cordova, according to a release from CDE.

"We are excited to announce Ms. Cordova as the sole finalist for this important position," said State Board Chairwoman Rebecca McClellan. "I’m confident Ms. Cordova’s extensive experience working in schools and her caring, student-focused approach to solving the issues facing our education system will lead us toward achieving even greater excellence in Colorado."

A two-week waiting period is required after a finalist is appointed. The board anticipates the formal vote on the appointment during its next regular meeting on June 14 and 15.

The current commissioner, Dr. Katy Anthes, has been in her role since 2016. Anthes announced her decision to step down in December, according to the state.

Cordova became the superintendent of DPS in 2019. On Dec. 31, 2020, she left the DPS to start a new job as deputy superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District in Texas.

