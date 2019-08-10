LONGMONT, Colo. — For Carla Puky, Tuesday will be a day she won't forget.

After years of waiting for her green card, the Spanish teacher will be naturalized as a United States citizen on Tuesday night at the school she teaches Twin Peaks Charter School in Longmont.

The charter school works with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which runs the naturalization programs and organizes a ceremony at the school every year. Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a foreign citizen.

Whitmer said these ceremonies are a cool opportunity for students at Twin Peaks to learn of all the work people have to put into the naturalization process.

Twin Peaks Charter School's eighth-grade students were also very involved in the process.

The middle school council leads the Pledge of Allegiance and brings flowers, and the middle school choir sings the National Anthem.

Eighth-grade students also have the opportunity to watch the ceremony and discuss it in class.

Although other middle schoolers are invited to the ceremonies, "it pertains more to the eighth graders because they are working on that content," Whitmer said.

This year’s event was more personal to the school than it has been in years passed. “This is a special night to me regardless,” says the school’s Director Joe Mehsling. “The fact that we have one of our teachers becoming a citizen is the icing on the cake.”

“I grew up in Venezuela of parents that were international,” says Carla Puky, better known to her Spanish students as Senorita Puky. A long-time educator this is her first year at Twin Peaks. Her father was born in Hungry which allowed her to come to the U.S. as a Hungarian immigrant. With all the necessary legalities complete, Carla became a United States Citizen in the common hall of her school. “When we found out she was getting her citizenship this year,” says Mehsling. “We jumped through the hoops and said you’ve got to do it at the school you work at.”

She relocated to Hungary, where her father was from, and received Hungarian citizenship through her father.

She lived in Hungary for 3 1/2 years until she was able to return to the U.S.

Once she was approved for a green card, she returned to Colorado, where she reunited with her parents.

Puky expressed her excitement for tonight's naturalization ceremony.

Some of her students were on hand to see her take her oath of citizenship. Carla realizes this is an important opportunity for her students. It’s even more powerful to her. “In my life, there have been times where I haven’t been considered enough of one thing or enough of another,” says Carla. “Here in the U.S., they let you be. All I’ve ever wanted to be Carla Puky, and in America, I can be that” she says with a smile.

Puky will be joined by her parents, colleagues, and friends during her naturalization ceremony where 30 people.

