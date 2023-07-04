Stipend helps keep Colorado's student teachers from leaving the profession

Future teachers don't get paid for their residencies. A law passed last year changes that, and is helping with the teacher shortage.

DENVER — Teachers are passionate. They love what they do.

But, many have left the profession and more than two-thirds of them are thinking about it, according to the statewide teachers union Colorado Education Association.

"The biggest reason for the teacher shortage is teachers leaving the profession," said Elizabeth Hinde, Ph.D., dean at the School of Education at Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU). "When you’re not prepared, you don’t last."

She said a bill passed last year in Colorado is helping with the teacher shortage. It gives student teachers a stipend while they have their residency in real classrooms.

"It's a full-time job just as a student teacher and I'm technically not getting actually paid, but with the stipend I am," said Gillianna Breslar, a senior studying elementary education at MSU.

Breslar and her classmates are close to graduating and getting their first classrooms.

"I'm excited to work with little kids and make an impact on their life," she said.

But, some of them wouldn't have made it this far without the help of the stipend.

"Having to be up at 5 a.m. and then driving to the school, and then teaching all day and then staying after for meetings and everything was a lot," said Breslar. "Then, having to rush back to go back to work, on top of homework, and lesson planning... it was just genuinely a lot."

She said she understands why there's a teacher shortage and why students studying to become one sometimes are driven away from the field.

"I couldn't imagine having another job on top of it, just too overwhelming," said Breslar.

Student teachers didn't always get a stipend for their apprenticeships. Many needed a second job on top of college coursework and lesson planning.

"They say 'I really want to be a teacher but I just can't afford it,'" said Hinde.

She said qualified students can get $11,000 for a 16-week residency or $22,000 for a 32-week residency.

"Students who would have dropped are saying they didn't," said Hinde. "It is making a difference. These people are staying in teaching and that's what we need."

She says 136 of their students this year qualified for the stipend, out of about 200 student teachers in the college.

"The students use the word: lifesaver, gamechanger and grateful," said Hinde.

"Having that stipend, literally life changing," said Breslar.

For Breslar, it meant being able to pay her bills, buy groceries, and continue her dream of becoming a first grade teacher.

"I graduate in May and I will start at Smith [Elementary]," she said. "So, I'm so excited!"

Dr. Hinde said the funding for the stipend may run out after next year. So, they're pushing legislators to make it a line item in the state budget each year.

Not everyone qualifies for the financial assistance. There's a bill on the governor's desk right now that would expand eligibility.