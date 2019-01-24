For the latest updates in the state's involvement in the DPS teacher strike, click or tap here

KUSA - The union representing Denver teachers said Wednesday evening it is “unable to strike” while the state decides whether it will formally intervene. The union president told 9NEWS it is highly unlikely the strike would begin as expected on Monday.

On Wednesday, Denver Public Schools followed through with its plan to ask Gov. Jared Polis and the state labor department to intervene after the Denver Classroom Teachers Association said its teachers overwhelmingly voted to strike.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the governor’s office said it received a formal request for intervention. The DCTA has up to ten days to respond. Once it does, the state labor department will decide whether to intervene within 14 days.

In the meantime, DCTA says it cannot strike, and union members should report to work until they hear otherwise.

Union negotiator Rob Gould told the Associated Press the union will respond quickly. He says a strike won't happen Monday but he couldn't say how soon it could begin after that.

A statement released on behalf of the union said it was "disappointed" with the request for state intervention.

"We know the District has the resources to reach an agreement, and we hope to return to the table to continue negotiations on a fair compensation system for all teachers and SSPs," the statement read in part.

Gov. Jared Polis' office responded to the news of the union's vote to strike on Wednesday by confirming the district had in fact asked for an intervention from the state.

Read that statement in full below:

“Today, the Governor met with both Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. In their meeting with the governor, Denver Public Schools submitted a formal request for intervention .The Denver Classroom Teachers Association now has up to ten days to respond to the request. Once the Denver Classroom Teachers Association responds, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will review the facts and will make a decision on whether or not to intervene within fourteen days.



“At this point, the Governor has not made a decision to intervene. The Governor and the Department of Labor and Employment will continue to engage both sides and encourage both sides to return to the table and continue Negotiating on a path forward.



It's unclear if or when a strike will happen with Denver schoolteachers now that the state is legally involved in the process. In the meantime, all DPS schools will remain open and operating.