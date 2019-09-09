DENVER — The Succeeds Prize - which recognizes Colorado's most transformational and innovative schools and educators - will be awarded for a third year on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Succeeds Prize will be presented through six awards and $150,000 during a live-televised, live-reveal event at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required here.
The one-of-a-kind awards ceremony will be broadcast live on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.
The Succeeds Prize is the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado teachers and schools. The awards also offer a platform for educators to share promising teaching practices that may have an impact on Colorado's nearly 900,000 students.
A partnership between Colorado Succeeds, 9NEWS, mindSpark Learning, and Colorado’s business leaders, the prize recognizes innovation in alignment to Vision 2030 in two categories – Transformational Impact and Excellence in Education.
The Succeeds Prize 2019 Finalists
Elementary School
Presented by TTEC
- Aurora Quest K-8
Aurora Public Schools
- Longfellow Elementary
Salida School District
- Manassa Elementary
North Conejos School District
Middle School
Presented by DaVita
- Academy of Advanced Learning
Aurora Public Schools
- Altona Middle School
St. Vrain Valley Schools
- McAuliffe International School
Denver Public Schools
High School
Presented by Slalom
- Grandview High School
Cherry Creek School District
- La Veta High School
La Veta School District
- Loveland Classical Schools
Thompson School District
STEM Education
Presented by Ball
- Computer Science & Cybersecurity Programs
Warren Tech, JeffCo Public Schools
- Hack School
STRIVE Prep – EXCEL, Denver Public Schools
- School Pathways & SystemsGo Program
Cañon City High School, Fremont RE-1
Education Innovation
Presented by Janus Henderson Investors
- EDGE Program
Legend High School, Douglas County Public Schools
- School to Employment Program (STEP)
Pueblo 70 & Parkview Medical Center,
Pueblo District 70
- Senior Capstones Program
Roaring Fork School District
Technology-Enabled Learning
Presented by Arrow
- Digital Badging Program
Aurora Public Schools
- NoCo Inspire
Poudre School District
- St. Vrain Valley Schools
The winners in each category will receive $15,000. The other finalists will receive between $2,500 and $5,000. School leaders will determine how to use the unrestricted prize money in their schools.
In addition to receiving the money, the winners will also receive customized professional training from mindSpark Learning, a non-profit dedicated to re-engineering education through unique professional learning experiences for both the school leader and teacher.
> To learn more about Colorado Succeeds, visit ColoradoSucceeds.org.
