DENVER — The Succeeds Prize - which recognizes Colorado's most transformational and innovative schools and educators - will be awarded for a third year on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The Succeeds Prize will be presented through six awards and $150,000 during a live-televised, live-reveal event at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The one-of-a-kind awards ceremony will be broadcast live on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

The Succeeds Prize is the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado teachers and schools. The awards also offer a platform for educators to share promising teaching practices that may have an impact on Colorado's nearly 900,000 students.

A partnership between Colorado Succeeds, 9NEWS, mindSpark Learning, and Colorado’s business leaders, the prize recognizes innovation in alignment to Vision 2030 in two categories – Transformational Impact and Excellence in Education.

The Succeeds Prize 2019 Finalists

Elementary School

Presented by TTEC

Aurora Quest K-8

Aurora Public Schools

Aurora Public Schools Longfellow Elementary

Salida School District

Salida School District Manassa Elementary

North Conejos School District

Middle School

Presented by DaVita

Academy of Advanced Learning

Aurora Public Schools

Aurora Public Schools Altona Middle School

St. Vrain Valley Schools

St. Vrain Valley Schools McAuliffe International School

Denver Public Schools

High School

Presented by Slalom

Grandview High School

Cherry Creek School District

Cherry Creek School District La Veta High School

La Veta School District

La Veta School District Loveland Classical Schools

Thompson School District

STEM Education

Presented by Ball

Computer Science & Cybersecurity Programs

Warren Tech, JeffCo Public Schools

Warren Tech, JeffCo Public Schools Hack School

STRIVE Prep – EXCEL, Denver Public Schools



STRIVE Prep – EXCEL, Denver Public Schools School Pathways & SystemsGo Program

Cañon City High School, Fremont RE-1

Education Innovation

Presented by Janus Henderson Investors

EDGE Program

Legend High School, Douglas County Public Schools

Legend High School, Douglas County Public Schools School to Employment Program (STEP)

Pueblo 70 & Parkview Medical Center,

Pueblo District 70

Pueblo 70 & Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo District 70 Senior Capstones Program

Roaring Fork School District

Technology-Enabled Learning

Presented by Arrow

Digital Badging Program

Aurora Public Schools

Aurora Public Schools NoCo Inspire

Poudre School District



Poudre School District St. Vrain Valley Schools

Colorado Succeeds

The winners in each category will receive $15,000. The other finalists will receive between $2,500 and $5,000. School leaders will determine how to use the unrestricted prize money in their schools.

In addition to receiving the money, the winners will also receive customized professional training from mindSpark Learning, a non-profit dedicated to re-engineering education through unique professional learning experiences for both the school leader and teacher.

> To learn more about Colorado Succeeds, visit ColoradoSucceeds.org.

