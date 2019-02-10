DENVER — A handful of districts dominate the list of the 25 best public high schools in the Denver area for 2020, according to Pittsburgh-based schools and neighborhood website Niche.com.

Cherry Creek School District, Jefferson County School District No. R-1, Boulder Valley School District and Denver Public Schools dominated the list.

Niche compiled its ranking of public high schools based on multiple factors including academics, culture and diversity, college readiness, resources and facilities, teachers and parent/student surveys.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, ranked No. 1 in the U.S.

