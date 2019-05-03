Looking for a high school with a strong emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)?

Ratings and review site Niche has released its annual ranking of the best schools, including the best high schools for STEM in Colorado. Many are in the Denver and Boulder areas.

The ranking of STEM schools, both public and private, is based on data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with test scores, percentage of students enrolled in AP math and science courses, SAT scores, percentage of students interested in STEM college majors and ratings from Niche users.

To view the top 25 high schools for STEM in Colorado, click/tap here.

And for the best public high schools in the Denver area for 2019, click/tap here.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2NNvkkc

