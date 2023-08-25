Teen trying to enroll at Denver high school taken into custody on felony warrant

The teen's sibling tried to intervene and was also arrested, Denver Police said.

DENVER — Two juveniles were taken into custody at a Denver high school on Friday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said two teens who are siblings were trying to enroll at Thomas Jefferson High School located at 3950 S. Holly St. One of the teens was found to have a "significant felony" warrant out of a neighboring jurisdiction, DPD said.

The teen with the warrant tried to leave the school but was taken into custody by the school's resource officer, police said. Police didn't elaborate on what crime the teen was wanted for.

The teen's sibling tried intervening and was arrested also, DPD said. The school resource officer called for backup, and multiple other officers responded to the school.

9NEWS has reached out to Denver Public Schools for more information about the incident and their protocols, and whether the high school was put into either lockout or lockdown. The district has not yet responded.

This is a developing story and we will post updates as information becomes available.

