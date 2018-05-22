COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Colorado Springs about 11 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for their performance at the Wednesday graduation at the Air Force Academy.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brian Griese will fly with them before the practice.

Griese, who played with the Denver Broncos from 1998 through 2002, works as a football analyst on ESPN. Griese also played for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

The Thunderbirds’ practice and Wednesday performance likely will tangle traffic in north Colorado Springs as ill-advised rubber-neckers try to drive and watch an air show at the same time. They’ll flash over Falcon Stadium at the academy about 12:30p.m. Wednesday as cadets toss their hats skyward.

