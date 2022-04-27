University of Colorado officially elects new president

Interim President Todd Saliman replaced Mark Kennedy in July.

COLORADO, USA — The University of Colorado Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to officially elect Todd Saliman as its 24th president.

CU said Saliman has been serving as the university’s interim president since July.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to be CU’s next president,” Saliman said in a press release. “I’m grateful to the regents for their confidence in me, and I’m eager to continue working with them and the chancellors to advance the university and the important work happening on our campuses. I’m also looking forward to continuing to collaborate with our incredible faculty and staff to serve our students and the people of Colorado.”

CU said Saliman has 30 years of experience in public policy and higher education in the state – including serving in the state legislature, working for two Colorado governors and overseeing CU’s budget operations for more than a decade.

Saliman is an alumnus of CU Boulder who was born and raised in Colorado, CU said.

On April 12, the regents voted unanimously to advance Saliman as the sole presidential finalist.

He was the only candidate selected as a finalist from the original pool of 39 candidates, which included 13 women and 26 men – and 13 Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) candidates, according to the university.

The move drew ire from a local advocacy group that was outraged by the lack of Hispanic representation in the finalist pool.

