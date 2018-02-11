KUSA — One person has been taken into custody and faces charges for trespassing after reports of a suspicious person led to a lockdown at Superior Elementary School in Boulder County Friday morning.

The Boulder Valley School District said the situation, which began at around 11 a.m., was declared all clear less than two hour later.

Law enforcement has not yet identified the person who was taken into custody, or said if the suspect has any affiliation with the elementary school.

The district said in a Facebook post that it is preparing a follow-up message to parents about the incident.

Superior Elementary School is located at 1800 S. Indiana St. in Superior and has students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

