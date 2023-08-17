School districts plan to sue over Colorado Universal Preschool program

Six districts planned to file the lawsuit Thursday that also seeks to restore funding for the program to levels initially promised.

COLORADO, USA — Numerous school districts planned to file a lawsuit Thursday arguing that the set up of the state's new Universal Pre-K (UPK) program prevents them from providing legally required accommodations for students with disabilities.

The lawsuit by several school districts and the Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) against Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colorado, the Colorado State Board of Education and the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) also seeks to restore some funding for 30 hours of Pre-K.

The districts that are suing include:

Brighton School District 27-J

Cherry Creek School District

Harrison School District

Mapleton Public Schools

Platte Valley School District

Westminster Public Schools

Their lawsuit centers on the state's Universal Preschool Program, which gives eligible families at least 15 hours per week of free preschool for 4-year-olds and 10 hours per week to 3-year-olds. The program is administered by the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

Some families were eligible for 30 free hours of preschool per week if they met a qualifying factor, but at the last minute, the state reversed course and said families could only get those extra free hours if they met two qualifying factors.

9NEWS is working to get a response from Polis about the lawsuit. Last week, Polis told 9NEWS that UPK was always about half-day preschool, which he said he best for children.

According to the lawsuit, the state uses a system called BridgeCare to allow families to apply for UPK. Districts do not have full access to that system, and their lawsuit points out various flaws with it and the way families are placed. The system matches a child to a preschool facility, and then the family and preschool must both accept the match before the child is considered enrolled.

NEW: Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) and a half dozen school districts sue @GovofCO and the state over universal preschool. I’ll be threading the gist of the lawsuit. 🧵 #copolitics pic.twitter.com/QatKSVxZ9w — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 17, 2023

Special education concerns

If the parent declines an initial public school placement, the student "disappears" from the system for school districts. That, according to the lawsuit, prevents a school district from holding a spot for the family if the family prefers to stay on a wait list. For students with Individualized Education Program (IEPs), the system prevents the school district from contacting the family to discuss options to implement the child’s IEP in another location that can meet the student’s needs, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also says that school districts have no way to know how many students chose district placement as one of their choices or how many of the students who applied are students with IEPs. It alleges that without full access to BridgeCare, districts cannot meet their obligations to students with disabilities.

Currently, the lawsuit says, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood can use BridgeCare to override a school district's local decision and select a service location for children with disabilities. As result, the lawsuit claims that students have been placed in schools that cannot meet their needs.

The lawsuit goes on to say that parents might be giving up some rights for their children with disabilities if they select a private school because those schools are not required to provide the same special education services as public schools. It claims that the parents are not adequately informed about the potential to lose those services.

School districts also claim in the lawsuit that they're having to reject students without IEPs to make sure they can accommodate those with IEPs who may never actually enroll. Aa a result, they're left with empty seats.

They argue that would not happen if they had access to information about who is waiting and the ability to enroll them in the BridgeCare system. They're suing for full access to BridgeCare so they can know which families have not applied and help those waiting find an appropriate match.

Funding concerns

The law creating the program allowed for students with a qualifying factor to be eligible for 30 hours per week; however, at the last minute, the state changed that and said only those with more than one qualifying factor would be eligible.

Westminster Public Schools said that as a result of the change, the number of students who qualified for the 30 hours dropped from 254 to just 80.

The lawsuit claims that from the beginning, districts had no way to know which students qualified for 15 hours per week or 30 hours. They said the uncertainty made budgeting difficult because they could not determine how much funding they would get. With the late change, the lawsuit argues, that districts may have to consider terminating staff.

They also argue that the districts may have to absorb the extra costs and provide the extra 15 hours of care without state funding or make families pay, which they argue isn't likely an option because many of those families are low income.

The Harrison School District in Colorado Springs said it has a "large population" of low income families, many of whom speak English as a second language. They said they believe the process is cumbersome and that some families cannot complete it because they're not being communicated to in a language they understand.

The district said it "will not tell" families that have already been promised 30 hours of free preschool that they no longer qualify. As a result, the district said a shortfall of "several million dollars" is expected. Although at this point, the district said it does not know the exact amount of the shortfall because CDEC has not told them how many students qualified for 30 hours to begin with.

Enrollment issues

Several school district said families typically enrolled with the district directly but with the new program, they must go through BridgeCare. Westminster Public Schools claims that in several instances, families told them that they selected a school in the district but were not matched with one.

On the other hand, Westminster Public Schools said it had students match with them but they cannot accept them because they have to keep seats available for students with IEPs.

As an example, the district said, it's aware of 16 students with IEPs who should have applied to enroll at Gregory Hill, or who have informed they applied to that school. None of them have appeared in BridgeCare.

The district said it is aware of the students because the school district has evaluated them and drafted IEPs for them.

Over concerns about funding, the Brighton School District said it opted to continue with half-day preschool, offering an AM and a PM session. However, the lawsuit alleges, that the BridgeCare system "prioritizes" parent choice and it allowed families to select morning sessions even if those sessions were already at capacity. That meant that district had to change placements for families.

The lawsuit claims the implementation of the program is unconstitutional and asks the court to take action to insure that districts can meet their special education requirements and to force the state to restore the original levels promised.