CU-Boulder experiences drastic spike in COVID-19 cases

Cumulative cases so far this year stand at 308, jumping by 115 between weeks two and three alone.

BOULDER, Colo. — Positive, cumulative cases of COVID-19 at the University of Colorado-Boulder have spiked dramatically since the start of the fall semester, prompting the chancellor to issue a letter urging students to do their part.

"We need to stop the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases immediately by wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, practicing physical distancing and staying home when experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms," the letter says.

The number of positive diagnostic tests through CU Boulder Medical Services stands at 308 to date, jumping from 13 in week one, to 90 in week two and all the way up to 205 in week three. The cumulative data so far runs from Aug. 24 to Sept. 13, the letter says.

Of the 308 positive cases confirmed so far, 29% are among on-campus residents and 71% are among individuals living off campus.

"As the majority of our cases are off campus, we are collaborating closely with our partners in the city, county and state to discuss options. We expect we will soon deploy new testing strategies and additional measures in an effort to change the behaviors contributing to the increase," Chancellor Phil DiStefano wrote in the letter.

The letter also says the information from CU-Boulder's contact tracing program shows that the most common factors in positive cases are "participation in large gatherings, particularly among a few sororities, fraternities and other multi-student residences on University Hill, along with a failure to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing."

Residents at four sorority houses have been quarantined to date.

"Based on information from contact tracing, there have not been transmissions identified from when an infectious individual attended an in-person class," the letter says.

CU-Boulder has several precautions in place with respect to physical set-up of classes. They include:

Required face coverings

Decreased density

Physical distancing of at least six feet

Improved ventilation.