'We intend to return to some in-person learning in February': CU chancellor says remote learning to continue for at least a month

CU Chancellor Phil DeStefano said they'll reassess if the plan is feasible by mid-January. Spring commencement will be virtual.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado-Boulder (CU-Boulder) announced they hope to allow students and faculty to return to some in-person learning in February.

A letter from CU Chancellor Phil DeStefano said classes at the beginning of spring semester, which begins Jan. 14, 2021, will be fully remote for at least one month.

DeStefano's letter said CU intends to allow some in-person learning and on-campus school activities to resume starting Feb. 15. School leaders said they hope to have an update and more information for students and faculty on Jan. 14.

In the letter, DeStefano said the school "made the difficult decision to hold the spring 2021 commencement ceremony virtually."

CU spoke with state and local health officials who recommend the school delay in-person opportunities until cases decrease and the school can provide a safer campus, DeStefano's letter said.

People wanting to hear more from CU leaders are asked to join a campus Q&A session at 12:30 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 15

The school said they will do their "best to avoid the back-and-forth shifts that created uncertainty" for students and faculty in the fall.

Students moving in to residence halls will be delayed, the school said. Costs for room and board will be reduced accordingly, DeStefano said.

The school also asked students who aren't in Boulder currently to stay at their permanent-home communities to reduce the risk of travel-related COVID-19 transmission.

DeStefano said that when spring semester begins, students and faculty can expect weekly updates with opportunities to give feedback to campus leaders. He said the school will also communicate decisions clearly, transparently and as quickly as possible.

"On a personal note, I’m just as disappointed as you that we won’t be on campus together, seeing a friendly face on Varsity Bridge, cheering on our Buffs, or gazing at the Flatirons and our other remarkable surroundings," DeStefano added in the letter. "We are all tired of the pandemic-related changes and disruptions to our CU Boulder experience and to our day-to-day lives. But we need to hang on and continue to meet these challenges as a community. With the distribution of new vaccines on the horizon, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, though it will take time yet for us to get there. We are reaching the culmination of a truly challenging period, and I am grateful to you for your perseverance."

CU switched to full remote learning on Nov. 16 after a rise in coronavirus cases in and around the Denver and Boulder areas.

Some students and off-campus properties were put on quarantine after "ignoring public health orders," health officials said.