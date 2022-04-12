Sole finalist nominated for CU president

Interim President Todd Saliman, who replaced Mark Kennedy in July 2021, received a unanimous nomination from the Board of Regents.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado (CU) Interim President Todd Saliman is the sole finalist for the permanent job.

The CU Board of Regents unanimously voted to name Saliman the finalist after an executive session Tuesday morning.

Saliman became the 24th president of the university in July 2021 when Mark Kennedy left the position.

According to CU, Saliman will visit each campus and system office over the next two weeks and answer questions in an open forum. He also will meet with leadership teams, governance groups and community stakeholders.

CU community members will then have an an opportunity to provide feedback that the Board of Regents will consider before meeting in the last week of April for the final vote.

Saliman was born and raised in in Littleton. He attended CU Boulder and graduated with a degree in political science, according to the university's website.

His resume includes serving in the state legislature, working for two Colorado governors and overseeing CU's budget operations for more than a decade, the website says.

Before being named interim president, Saliman served as CU's senior vice president for strategy, government relations and chief financial officer, according to the university's website.

