$5 million class action lawsuit settled by the University of Colorado over access denial to student services in Spring 2020

The settlement covers all students who were enrolled during the spring 2020 semester at the CU Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Anschutz campuses.

DENVER — The University of Colorado (CU) has settled a $5 million class action lawsuit concerning denial of access to student services that were already paid for during the COVID-19 shutdown of spring 2020.

The lawsuit, which was filed against the University of Colorado system on April 18, 2020, alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment which resulted from the cancellation of in-person classes and closure of the campuses in March 2020.

According to the law firm representing the students, CU charged students millions in fees to access various student services at the beginning of the semester. However, once the shutdown began, CU had refused to give any money back as a result of services no longer being available.

“The pandemic was tough for everyone,” said Igor Raykin, an attorney representing the students. “It was the right decision to shut down a lot of facilities and services. But it was the wrong decision for public schools to keep money for services they weren’t providing. Students generally are cash poor in the first place, and it’s not fair to keep their money when they’re getting nothing in return.”

The $5 million settlement covers all students who were enrolled at CU during the spring 2020 semester at the Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Anschutz campuses.

Students will have 180 days from the start of the payment redemption period – which is anticipated to start at some point this summer – to collect their piece of the settlement.

For more information about the case, you can visit cucovidsettlement.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.