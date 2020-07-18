DU's first woman chair and philanthropist Joy Burns passes away

Joy Burns was known for her many generous contributions to the University of Denver over the years.

DENVER — Joy Burns, the first woman chair of the University of Denver's Board of Trustees, passed away in her home Friday.

DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner sent a letter Friday announcing her passing and detailing the many contributions Burns made to the university, including a $5 million gift in 1997 to establish the Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate & Construction Management.

"In our long and eventful history, the university has had few better friends than [Burns]," Haefner wrote. "She was respected for her steady leadership and strategic thinking, both of which helped the university stave off insolvency and restructure for a 21st century marketplace. Much as she was admired for her leadership qualities, she was also loved for her many kindnesses and for her indefatigable support of student achievement."

Burns' name is displayed on many buildings throughout the campus, including the building housing the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management, on a plaza in the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts and on the community ice arena at the Ritchie Center for Sports & Wellness.

Burns served as board chair from 1990 to 2005 and again from 2007 to 2009.

"It’s not an exaggeration to say that [Burns] left a lasting mark on this campus and on all who knew her," Haefner wrote. "She was ahead of her time in so many ways — as a woman leader, as a champion of equity and as a visionary who understood that the world was changing in radical ways."

In 2003, when the curtain rose on the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Burns underwrote an appearance by a prominent baroque touring ensemble, offering the seats free to faculty and staff to ensure they could be among the first to enjoy the new venue.

DU in March 2018 presented Burns with its highest honor, the Founders Medal, at its annual Founders Gala. The Founders Medal is bestowed upon individuals or families whose transformative leadership and engaged philanthropy represent the pinnacle of DU’s mission and values.

Burns earned a business degree from the University of Houston and came to Colorado from Houston in 1956 to work for an oil company. Two years later she met Franklin Burns, then one of Denver’s premier homebuilders.

Burns developed, owned and managed the Burnsley Hotel, formerly the Hampshire House, on the fringes of downtown Denver

Burns in 1997 was inducted into the DU Sports Hall of Fame. Burns was part owner of the Colorado Xplosion women’s professional basketball team and for a while served as president of the Sportswomen of Colorado Foundation.

Burns assumed the helm of her husband’s firm, D.C. Burns Realty & Trust Co., in 1995, two years before his death. She also served on the board of the Denver Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau and on a number of task forces and bureaus dedicated to fostering Denver’s business climate. She also served on the board for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Burns was one of the founders of the Women’s Bank, later renamed the Colorado Business Bank, and of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado.

Burns joined the DU Board of Trustees in 1981 and was ultimately one of the longest serving trustees in DU’s history when she retired from the board in 2017.

"[DU] owes a lot to Joy Burns, to her fierce spirit, fearless leadership and her dedication to our students," Haefner wrote. "She was a bright light and a force to be reckoned with. She will be sorely missed."