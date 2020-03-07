Weeks before classes were set to start, Aurora Public Schools revokes school contract

Aurora Community School completed its first year and was going into the second one, but now it's going to close permanently.

AURORA, Colo. — Close to 300 students are now looking for a new school after Aurora Public Schools revoked the contract for Aurora Community School (ACS).

The public charter school completed its first year and was going into the second one, but now it's going to close permanently.

It took a long time for Shelley McKittrick to find the right school for her daughter. When she finally did with ACS, she said the rug was pulled from under them.

Crystal Smith also loved ACS, her daughter was enrolled there.

"We finally had a voice, we finally had a say, we finally felt like we could do a positive change, it stood for social justice what do you need more in the world today than to teach children how to respect one another and stand up for themselves when they're not treated fairly," Smith said, explaining how they were included in the interview process for teachers.

Both families feel like the district didn't embrace ACS when it revoked the contract this week, ending the school effective immediately.

The district told 9NEWS it made that decision because the school had low enrollment and didn't have a permanent facility – two requirements in the school's contract.

"I think Aurora Community School was going to be the model of what a school should look like. They did not have a chance," said Lupe Tapia who was excited to be the director of youth development.

She said the school was going to open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. with free before- and after-school programs. Tapia said 85% of the staff was going to be people of color with bilingual people in leadership.

"That is something that Aurora lacks," she said. "You should be supporting a new school, you should be supporting a school that is going to bring so much to your community.

"To really put parents in a predicament of not having a school in a month in a half. That to me, regardless of me not having employment, are these families, these kids that now don't have a school to go to."

Tapia said there is an option for the district to release the school's application so it can apply to be a school under a different network. The district has not responded if it would consider releasing ACS.

The district said, however, that students who reside within its boundaries will automatically be enrolled in their neighborhood school. Students who reside outside of APS boundaries will need to contact the APS school they wish to attend for enrollment information.

The APS Board of Education voted to revoke Aurora Community School's charter during their board meeting on Tuesday night. The materials presented can be found here.