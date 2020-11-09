Westminster High School will go fully remote until Sept. 22 after 3 cases of COVID-19

The principal said in a letter they chose to move the entire school remote due to the number of staff members out of the building in quarantine.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster High School is moving to a fully remote learning platform for just over a week due to the number of staff members that have been advised to quarantine after three people at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter from the school, the entire school will transition into remote learning until Sept. 22.

Someone at the school tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus earlier this week, the letter says. It's not clear if that person was a student or a teacher.

A cohort of 101 students and six staff members at the school potentially had contact with the person who tested positive and have been advised to quarantine, the letter says.

"Based on the guidance from the Tri-County Health Department, WHS could safely continue in-person learning for the vast majority of WHS students, but we also want to deliver the highest quality instruction possible," the letter reads. "Because of the number of staff members who cannot be in the classroom during this quarantine, we have determined that the best option is for the entire school to transition to our remote learning platform."

The letter says this is the third positive COVID-19 case at the high school. It is not clear when the other two people tested positive.

