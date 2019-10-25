COLORADO, USA — The three highest-earning CEOs of Colorado public companies (based on total compensation in 2018) all hold degrees from Ivy League schools.

Among the rest of the top 25 top-paid Colorado CEOs, a degree from those prestigious institutions is far less common; only two other chief executives earned a degree from an Ivy League school.

The trend holds true outside of Colorado. A recent Forbes study found that 89% of Fortune 100 CEOs who obtained undergraduate degrees did so at non-Ivy League schools.

Denver Business Journal analyzed company proxy statements filed with the SEC to create a ranking of the 25 highest-paid CEOs at Colorado public companies, then used a combination of news articles, company websites, school websites and LinkedIn profiles to verify the CEOs' alma maters.

Three CEOs earned a degree from Colorado School of Mines, making it the most popular school for undergraduate degrees among these 25 CEOs. Three CEOs also attended Harvard, but only one earned an undergraduate degree from the school (the other two earned MBAs from Harvard Business School).

